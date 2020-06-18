Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-94 and M-60 lane closures for beam setting in Jackson begin on Tuesday

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Jackson

HIGHWAYS:                                    I-94 M-60

CLOSEST CITY:                  Jackson

START DATE:             8 p.m.  Tuesday, June 23, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       6 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close eastbound I-94 and reduce westbound I-94 to one lane at the westbound M-60 ramp on Tuesday night to install beams. Additionally, the eastbound M-60 ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed and detoured. This work is part of the ongoing I-94 Corridor Project.

Project map

For more information about the project, go to www.Michigan.gov/I94Jackson.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Eastbound I-94 traffic will be detoured to westbound M-60, then the Michigan Avenue exit and back to eastbound I-94.

M-60 ramp traffic will be detoured from eastbound M-60 to Airport Road and back to eastbound I-94. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-94, which is a significant local, national and international trade corridor. 

