Traffic Delays on SR 93, Luzerne County

Dunmore –There will be traffic delays on SR 93 northbound and southbound where traffic will be diverted onto the SR 0093 temporary bridge late in the day on Thursday June 18, 2020. The bridge is located two miles south of the intersection of SR 0093 and SR 0080 Exit 256. Traffic will be controlled and directed by flaggers. The existing pony truss will then be demolished, and a new structure built in the same location. The temporary bridge is scheduled to be in service until December 2020.

Short term traffic delays are expected between the hours of 6:00 AM and 8:00 PM on Thursday June 18, 2020 due to the paving on SR 0093. This work is weather dependent. The traveling public should always slow down and use caution when traveling through construction zones. Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4