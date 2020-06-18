Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks - Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B102702

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Ryan Wood                         

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/17/20 1920 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 north, mile marker 19, Putney, VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Xavier Pinnock                                              

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bronx, NY

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/17/20 at 1920 hours, a trooper with the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks was traveling northbound on I-91, near mile marker 19 in Putney, VT.  A grey Honda Accord traveling at a high rate of speed passed the trooper, who was operating an unmarked State Police cruiser. The operator of the Honda Accord, Xavier Pinnock, 21 of Bronx, NY accelerated to 114 mph in the posted 65 mph zone.  Troopers conducted a traffic stop and screened the operator for impairment.  The operator was issued a VCVC for the speeding violation and a warning for operating with a suspended license. His vehicle was towed from the scene due to no valid operator being present.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/18/20 1330            

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: NA     

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Sgt. Ryan Wood

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600

Office Line – 802-722-4658

 

You just read:

