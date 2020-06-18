Westminster Barracks - Excessive Speed
CASE#: 20B102702
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Ryan Wood
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/17/20 1920 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 north, mile marker 19, Putney, VT
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Xavier Pinnock
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bronx, NY
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 06/17/20 at 1920 hours, a trooper with the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks was traveling northbound on I-91, near mile marker 19 in Putney, VT. A grey Honda Accord traveling at a high rate of speed passed the trooper, who was operating an unmarked State Police cruiser. The operator of the Honda Accord, Xavier Pinnock, 21 of Bronx, NY accelerated to 114 mph in the posted 65 mph zone. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and screened the operator for impairment. The operator was issued a VCVC for the speeding violation and a warning for operating with a suspended license. His vehicle was towed from the scene due to no valid operator being present.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/18/20 1330
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
