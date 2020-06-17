2020-06-17 14:44:49.757 Longtime Scratchers Player Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

2020-06-17 14:44:49.757

A spur-of-the-moment purchase led Gary Atchley to a $100,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “$1,000 In A Flash” Scratchers ticket purchased at Hucks Food Store, 353 S. Kingshighway St., in Cape Girardeau.

“I like to play the Lottery. I've played it for years,” Atchley said. “The Lottery's been good to me over the years.”

Atchley actually wasn’t planning to buy a ticket that day, but he said “something told me to play it, and I did.”

The Sikeston resident had a little fun when sharing the news with his wife and daughter.

“I told them, ‘Guess what? I won a few bucks on the Lottery,” he shared. “They asked me ‘how much was a few bucks?’ I said, ‘$100,000.’ Both of them turned as white as a sheet.’”

“I'm a big believer in paying it forward. Something keeps telling me the big one is yet to come.”

“$1,000 In A Flash” is a $10 ticket with more than $10.7 million in unclaimed prizes remaining in the game, including a top prize of $1 million. Remaining prize amounts for all Scratchers games can be found at MOLottery.com and on the official Missouri Lottery app.

In the most recent fiscal year, players in Cape Girardeau County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $8.2 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers received more than $866,000 in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $8.1 went to education programs in the county.