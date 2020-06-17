Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex/DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20A302477

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:Trooper Ryan Butler                             

STATION:Middlesex                     

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME:06/17/2020 1430 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION:Interstate 89 MM 57 NB

VIOLATION:DUI

 

ACCUSED: Nathan Bellhorn                                              

AGE:18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:Marlborough, CT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop

on Interstate 89 in the Town of Middlesex after observing several traffic

infractions.  State Police made contact with the operator of the vehicle who was

identified as Nathan Bellhorn.  Further investigation revealed that Bellhorn had

consumed alcohol prior to being stopped.  Bellhorn was subsequently screened for

suspicion of DUI and later transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks

for processing.  Once at the barracks, Bellhorn was processed for DUI, he was

subsequently issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court -

Criminal Division on July 16, 2020 at 0930 hours to answer the charge of DUI #1.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:07/16/2020 0930 hrs            

COURT:Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

