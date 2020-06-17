Middlesex/DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A302477
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:Trooper Ryan Butler
STATION:Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME:06/17/2020 1430 hrs
INCIDENT LOCATION:Interstate 89 MM 57 NB
VIOLATION:DUI
ACCUSED: Nathan Bellhorn
AGE:18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:Marlborough, CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop
on Interstate 89 in the Town of Middlesex after observing several traffic
infractions. State Police made contact with the operator of the vehicle who was
identified as Nathan Bellhorn. Further investigation revealed that Bellhorn had
consumed alcohol prior to being stopped. Bellhorn was subsequently screened for
suspicion of DUI and later transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks
for processing. Once at the barracks, Bellhorn was processed for DUI, he was
subsequently issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court -
Criminal Division on July 16, 2020 at 0930 hours to answer the charge of DUI #1.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME:07/16/2020 0930 hrs
COURT:Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.