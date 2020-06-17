2020-06-17 12:42:46.93 Last-Minute Claim Secures $2.4 Million Lotto Prize

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
J.A. Snyder of Blue Springs bought a Missouri Lotto ticket for the Nov. 20, 2019, drawing and found himself holding the sole winning ticket for the $2.4 million jackpot prize. The prize was set to expire on May 18, but Snyder made the deadline just under the wire, mailing his ticket and claim form to Missouri Lottery headquarters in Jefferson City on May 15.

Snyder purchased his ticket, which matched all six numbers drawn on Nov. 20 – 8, 15, 24, 26, 28 and 40 – at Price Chopper, 1101 S.W. Route 7, in Blue Springs.   In addition to Snyder’s prize, Price Chopper received a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning jackpot ticket.

Over the last 12 months, a Lotto jackpot has been won six times, with an average jackpot prize of more than $2.43 million. This Wednesday’s jackpot is estimated at $3.7 million.

Currently, all Missouri Lottery offices are open by appointment only for cashing winning tickets of more than $600. All winning tickets may also be mailed to:

Ticket Redemption Missouri Lottery P.O. Box 7777 Jefferson City, MO 65102-7777  

