Stonehill CEO Selected as Finalist for Outstanding Small Business Leader of the Year Award

TAMPA, FL, USA, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa, FL (June 17, 2020) – Stonehill is pleased to announce their President and CEO, Douglass Pace, has been selected as a finalist for the Outstanding Small Business Leader of the Year Award. This is an award that distinguishes exemplary leaders of business enterprises that have a tremendous impact on our community. The Small Business of the Year awards ceremony will take place on September 10, 2020.

The Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year awards is one of the most rigorous small business awards programs in the United States. Colleagues and customers are asked to nominate the best leaders in the community for this prestigious award. This is the Tampa Chamber of Commerce’s 40th year running for the presentation of the awards. Previous winners of the Outstanding Small Business Leader of the Year include Rita Lowman, Brian Butler, and Vincent Cassidy.

Doug Pace has been considered one of the most innovative minds in management consulting and industrial engineering for over two decades. Doug founded Stonehill with the vision of bringing agile management practices found in entrepreneurial organizations to all companies. Doug leverages Design Thinking as his primary methodology that allows for the creation of practical, innovative, and cost-effective resolutions to his clients.

Under Doug’s leadership, Stonehill has been recognized for several awards in 2020 including the Stevie Awards American Business Award Professional Service Company of the Year, Top 10 Organizational Development Consulting Firm by HR Tech Outlook Magazine, and the Sustany Foundation Sustainable Business award. Doug has also been recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards and Consulting Magazine as one of the 75 Most Influential Consultants in the United States.

Stonehill was also awarded Emerging Business of the Year by the US Chamber of Commerce.

“I am thankful to be selected as a finalist for the Outstanding Leader award” said Doug Pace, President and CEO of Stonehill. “Receiving this recognition from a well-respected organization like the Tampa Chamber of Commerce is an honor.”

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Business Intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunities, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as the Emerging Business of the Year, the Steve Awards as a Business & Professional Services Company of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers. Please visit www.stonehillinnovation.com for more information.