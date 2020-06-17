Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bridge work to close Rochester Road under I-75 starting Friday night in Oakland County

Contact: Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107 Agency: Transportation

Fast facts: - Starting Friday night, crews will begin pouring a new bridge deck on the southbound I-75 structure over Rochester Road.   - Rochester Road will be closed under I-75 starting at 9 p.m. Friday, June 19, and will reopen by noon Saturday, June 20.   - The left-turn lane on the northbound I-75 exit ramp to southbound Rochester Road will be closed for safety.

June 17, 2020 -- Weather permitting, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contracting crews will be closing both directions of Rochester Road under I-75 to pour a new bridge deck starting at 9 p.m. Friday, June 19. Both directions of Rochester Road are expected to reopen by noon Saturday, June 20. In addition, the left-turn lane on the northbound I-75 exit ramp to southbound Rochester Road will be closed.

During the closure, detours for Rochester Road will be posted in each direction using Maple, Livernois and Big Beaver roads.   

Follow I-75 modernization progress on the web at www.Modernize75.com, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Modernize75 or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Modernize75.  

