Audit Advisory for June 18, 2020

 

June 17, 2020                                                            

Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 18, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

 Adams

State Housing Authority Risk Pool Associates, Inc.

 Ashland

Troy Township

 Ashtabula

Saybrook Township

 Auglaize

St Marys Community Public Library

 Butler

Oxford Township

 Clark

Moorefield Township

Village of South Vienna

 Cuyahoga

Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission

 Darke

Village of Rossburg

 Fairfield

Village of Carroll

 Franklin

City of Grandview Heights

Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation

 Geauga

Thompson Township

 Hamilton

City of Wyoming

Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati

 Hardin

Alger Public Library of the Upper Scioto Valley School District

 Harrison

North Township

 Holmes

Walnut Creek Township

 Huron

Northern Ohio Rural Water

 Jackson

Jackson County Agricultural Society

 Jefferson

Dillonvale-Mt. Pleasant Wastewater Sewer District

Jefferson County Port Authority

 Knox

Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County

 Lorain

Jt Insurance Health Plan Trust for North Ridgeville CSD Employees

 Lucas

Ohio Township Association Risk Management Authority

Public Entities Pool of Ohio

 Meigs

Chester Township

 Mercer

Granville Township

 Monroe

Monroe County General Health District

 Montgomery

Five Rivers Metroparks

 Morrow

Bloomfield District Cemetery

 Muskingum

Blue Rock Township

 Paulding

Village of Paulding

 Pickaway

Pickaway County District Public Library

 Preble

West Elkton Gratis Township Fire District

 Putnam

Village of West Leipsic

 Ross

Chillicothe and Ross County Public Library

Colerain Township

Ross-Chillicothe Convention and Visitors Bureau

 Scioto

Madison Township

 Stark

Bethlehem Township

 Summit

Stow Munroe Falls Public Library

 Van Wert

Van Wert County Regional Planning Commission

 Warren

Warren County Transportation Improvement District

 Wayne

Wooster-Ashland Regional Council of Governments

 Wood

Village of Risingsun

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) -644-1111

 

