Audit Advisory for June 18, 2020

For Immediate Release:

June 17, 2020

Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 18, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 18, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Adams State Housing Authority Risk Pool Associates, Inc. Ashland Troy Township Ashtabula Saybrook Township Auglaize St Marys Community Public Library Butler Oxford Township Clark Moorefield Township Village of South Vienna Cuyahoga Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission Darke Village of Rossburg Fairfield Village of Carroll Franklin City of Grandview Heights Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation Geauga Thompson Township Hamilton City of Wyoming Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati Hardin Alger Public Library of the Upper Scioto Valley School District Harrison North Township Holmes Walnut Creek Township Huron Northern Ohio Rural Water Jackson Jackson County Agricultural Society Jefferson Dillonvale-Mt. Pleasant Wastewater Sewer District Jefferson County Port Authority Knox Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County Lorain Jt Insurance Health Plan Trust for North Ridgeville CSD Employees Lucas Ohio Township Association Risk Management Authority Public Entities Pool of Ohio Meigs Chester Township Mercer Granville Township Monroe Monroe County General Health District Montgomery Five Rivers Metroparks Morrow Bloomfield District Cemetery Muskingum Blue Rock Township Paulding Village of Paulding Pickaway Pickaway County District Public Library Preble West Elkton Gratis Township Fire District Putnam Village of West Leipsic Ross Chillicothe and Ross County Public Library Colerain Township Ross-Chillicothe Convention and Visitors Bureau Scioto Madison Township Stark Bethlehem Township Summit Stow Munroe Falls Public Library Van Wert Van Wert County Regional Planning Commission Warren Warren County Transportation Improvement District Wayne Wooster-Ashland Regional Council of Governments Wood Village of Risingsun

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) -644-1111