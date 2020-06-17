Audit Advisory for June 18, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Adams
State Housing Authority Risk Pool Associates, Inc.
Ashland
Troy Township
Ashtabula
Saybrook Township
Auglaize
St Marys Community Public Library
Butler
Oxford Township
Clark
Moorefield Township
Village of South Vienna
Cuyahoga
Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission
Darke
Village of Rossburg
Fairfield
Village of Carroll
Franklin
City of Grandview Heights
Westerville Industry and Commerce Corporation
Geauga
Thompson Township
Hamilton
City of Wyoming
Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati
Hardin
Alger Public Library of the Upper Scioto Valley School District
Harrison
North Township
Holmes
Walnut Creek Township
Huron
Northern Ohio Rural Water
Jackson
Jackson County Agricultural Society
Jefferson
Dillonvale-Mt. Pleasant Wastewater Sewer District
Jefferson County Port Authority
Knox
Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County
Lorain
Jt Insurance Health Plan Trust for North Ridgeville CSD Employees
Lucas
Ohio Township Association Risk Management Authority
Public Entities Pool of Ohio
Meigs
Chester Township
Mercer
Granville Township
Monroe
Monroe County General Health District
Montgomery
Five Rivers Metroparks
Morrow
Bloomfield District Cemetery
Muskingum
Blue Rock Township
Paulding
Village of Paulding
Pickaway
Pickaway County District Public Library
Preble
West Elkton Gratis Township Fire District
Putnam
Village of West Leipsic
Ross
Chillicothe and Ross County Public Library
Colerain Township
Ross-Chillicothe Convention and Visitors Bureau
Scioto
Madison Township
Stark
Bethlehem Township
Summit
Stow Munroe Falls Public Library
Van Wert
Van Wert County Regional Planning Commission
Warren
Warren County Transportation Improvement District
Wayne
Wooster-Ashland Regional Council of Governments
Wood
Village of Risingsun
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
