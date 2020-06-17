Town of Hardwick Awarded Clean-Up Funding for Yellow Barn Project Site

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE June 17, 2020 Contact: Kristie Farnham, Agency of Commerce and Community Development Kristie.Farnham@vermont.gov

Hardwick, VT - The State of Vermont’s Brownfield Initiative has awarded the Town of Hardwick over $36,000 for remediation at the former Greensboro Garage site.

Vacant today, this property had a 30+ year history of operating as an automotive repair and body shop. The site characterization and initial environmental investigation was completed with technical assistance and funding from Central Vermont Regional Planning Commission and Northern Vermont Development Association. Once remediated, the commercial redevelopment will be home to the Yellow Barn Business Accelerator, an $8.6 million project that is expected to create approximately 50 jobs. This brownfield funding will support soil remediation in tandem with the redevelopment construction. The Agency of Commerce and Community Development’s Revolving Loan Fund was capitalized, in part, by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“The Town of Hardwick appreciates receiving this Brownfields Cleanup grant. This investment is supporting a transformation project for Hardwick and the surrounding area. This grant support is an important factor in keeping the project budget and implementation schedule on target,” said Shaun Fielder, Hardwick Town Manager.

“We are pleased to be part of this public-private endeavor and eagerly anticipate the reuse of this iconic site,” said Kristie Farnham, Director of Business Support and Brownfield Program Manager.

“VT DEC is happy to support a project that brings an underutilized property back into a use that will be a significant benefit to the surrounding communities,” said Sarah Bartlett, Environmental Analyst at Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.

