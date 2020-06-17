Clean-Up Project on I-80 EB in Union County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Interstate 80 eastbound in West Buffalo Township, Union County, are advised a soil remediation project will take place on Thursday, June 18, due to a previous tractor trailer crash.

A contractor will be working in the area of mile marker 198, between the hours of 7:00 AM and 5:00 PM, weather permitting.

Motorists should expect the left (passing) lane to be closed while work is being completed.

Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAStateColl / www.twitter.com/511PAAltoona and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 , magbaker@pa.gov

###