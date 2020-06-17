LanguageCert SELT exams for UKVI are now available

About

PeopleCert is a global leader in the assessment and certiﬁcation of professional skills, partnering with multi-national organisations and government bodies to develop and deliver market leading exams. PeopleCert delivers exams across 200 countries, in 25 languages, through its state-of-the-art assessment technology, enabling professionals to reach their full potential and realise their life ambitions through learning.

peoplecert.org