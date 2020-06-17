LanguageCert SELT exams for UKVI are now available
LanguageCert SELT exams are now available at over 30 professional, secure Prometric test centres worldwideLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great news for individuals wishing to certify their English language skills for UK visa and immigration purposes: LanguageCert SELT exams are now available at over 30 professional, secure Prometric test centres worldwide. The full list is available to view on the LanguageCert website. Candidates can now book an exam slot for a time that suits them best through the LanguageCert online booking system.
Prometric has taken into consideration all the necessary health & safety government guidelines in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and has adopted enhanced measures for test centre cleanliness and strict social distancing practices in order to ensure the safety and well-being of both candidates and employees. Candidates can find useful information on these new procedures. This page will provide insight into what to expect at the test centre so that candidates can prepare accordingly.
LanguageCert’s UKVI approved, internationally recognised, Ofqual regulated English language qualifications cover all visa type requirements where proof of English language proficiency is required.
It is anticipated that the remainder of our SELT centres will be operational from 1 July 2020, although this date is subject to change based on the evolving circumstances of COVID-19.
If local restrictions continue to remain in place in affected regions beyond 1 July 2020, any applicants that have scheduled their SELT exam with us will be supported in re-scheduling their booked exam slot without incurring a fee.
LanguageCert SELT exams assess either two skills (Speaking & Listening) or four skills (Listening, Reading, Writing & Speaking), are regulated by Ofqual and mapped to the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR). The delivery format for spoken exams is unique across the global SELT service and enables candidates to interact in real-time with an online live Interlocutor at their chosen SELT Test Centre.
The LanguageCert International ESOL SELT exam suite is divided as follows:
• LanguageCert International ESOL SELT (Speaking & Listening), at levels A1, A2, B1. The exam is taken online in the presence of an online live Interlocutor.
• LanguageCert International ESOL SELT (Listening, Reading, Writing & Speaking), at levels B1, B2, C1, C2. Written (Listening, Reading & Writing) exams are currently delivered via computer-based testing, whilst spoken (speaking) exams are delivered in the presence of an online live Interlocutor.
Applicants can be confident that they will enjoy a fast exam process from scheduling to results when selecting a reliable LanguageCert SELT exam and will receive support via LanguageCert’s 24/7 friendly customer service should they need assistance.
