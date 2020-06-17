Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Repairs start Monday on US-12, M-62, M-40, and M-217

Contact: Nick Schirripa, MDOT Office of Communications, 269-208-7829 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Cass

HIGHWAYS: US-12, M-62, M-40, and M-217

CLOSEST CITY: Edwardsburg

START DATE: Monday, June 15, 2020

ESTIMATED END DATE: Friday, Aug. 7, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be crack filling and chip sealing more than 25 miles of US-12, M-62 and M-217.

The $3.1 million investment will be made on M-217 from the Michigan/Indiana state line to US-12; on M-62 from the Michigan/Indiana state line to US-12; on US-12 from Frantz Drive to west of the Edwardsburg village limits; on US-12 from M-62 to east of East Shore Road; on US-12 from Union Road to the St. Joseph River; and on M-40 from US-12 to M-60.

For project details and a map, please visit Mi Drive.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will extend the life of these roadways and improve safety and ride quality for motorists.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Daytime single-lane closures with traffic regulators.

