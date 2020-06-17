Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ASPHALT PAVING ON HIGHWAY 85

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, June 16, 2020 Contact: Joel Flesner, 605-892-2872 

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says crews will begin asphalt resurfacing on Highway 85 between mile markers 99 and 112, south of Buffalo, on Monday, June 22, 2020.

The work includes milling the asphalt surface and placing a new asphalt surface.  

During the milling and asphalt resurfacing, Highway 85 will be reduced to one lane during working hours with traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. 

Motorists can expect up to 15-minute delays, suddenly slowing and stopped traffic, uneven or rough surface, and construction equipment and workers adjacent to the roadway. 

The prime contractor on this $4 million-dollar project is Anderson Western, Inc. from Bismarck, North Dakota. 

The overall completion date for the project is Oct. 30, 2020. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511. 

- 30 -

ASPHALT PAVING ON HIGHWAY 85



