Wyoming US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Offers a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Wyoming Direct Access to the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste If He Had Heavy Asbestos Exposure-Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

"If your husband or dad has lung cancer and you are certain he had asbestos exposure in the navy or at work, please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste. ” — Wyoming US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

CHEYENNE, WYOMING, USA, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wyoming US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer anywhere in Wyoming direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to discuss compensation if he had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work. Compensation for a person like this might be $100,000 or a lot more. The typical person they are trying to identify is over 60 years old and their asbestos exposure took place prior to 1982. It does not matter if a person like this smoked cigarettes-or not. For direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "Most people who had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago and who now have lung cancer are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. If your husband or dad has lung cancer and you are certain he had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work, please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste has been helping people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation results for people like this." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Wyoming US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Cheyenne, Casper, Laramie, Gillette, Jackson Hole. Rock Springs or anywhere in Wyoming.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Wyoming include US Navy Veterans, workers at one of Wyoming’s power plants, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, pulp and paper mill workers, manufacturing workers, industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or miners. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Wyoming.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about lung cancer and asbestos exposure please review the following website: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_ effects_asbestos.html.