Business Council to process all eligible stipend program apps

The Wyoming Business Council will begin processing Business Relief Stipend applications for businesses that received federal Paycheck Protection (PPP) fund ing and were not named in state health orders at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17.

The Business Council prioritized processing applications for businesses that were named in state health orders and/or did not receive federal PPP funding since the launch of the program on June 8.

Eligible businesses in any of the preference points are encouraged to apply at wyobizrelief.org. The website includes more information regarding eligibility, FAQs, worksheets to calculate the grant amount you may be eligible for and regularly updated data about the number of applications we have received, and the total funding we’ve processed to date.

Business owners who successfully submit an application will receive a reply email confirming receipt of their application. There is no need to reapply. We are processing applications at a deliberate pace to ensure accuracy and security against fraud.

The Business Interruption Stipend is a $50 million program created by the Wyoming Legislature and funded by the federal CARES Act. It is designed to provide grants up to $50,000 for eligible businesses with up to 50 employees and headquartered in, or operate principally in, Wyoming.

Community , Business