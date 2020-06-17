​ PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Display for Mosiertown Road Bridge Replacement Project in Hayfield Township, Crawford County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to a virtual plans display for the bridge replacement project on Mosiertown Road (Route 4009) over Hubert Run in Hayfield Township, Crawford County.

The bridge is located on Mosiertown Town Road approximately 1.3 miles north of the intersection with Route 198.

The project will include replacing the existing reinforced concrete slab bridge with a reinforced concrete box culvert. Work will also include new roadway approaches and updated guiderail and pavement markings.

Work is expected to occur the summer of 2021.

The bridge is expected to be closed for approximately five weeks during construction. A 12.4-mile detour will be posted using N. Mosiertown Road (Route 4011), West Road (Route 4010), Route 98, and Route 198

The existing reinforced concrete slab bridge was built in 1935. It is classified as poor condition. Approximately 375 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The virtual plans display includes digital picture boards and an online comment form. It can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1, clicking on Public Meetings/Studies listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Crawford County box then the tile marked Mosiertown Road Bridge Project.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the comment period will be held online only. It will be open from June 17 to July 1, 2020. Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Kenneth Sanoski P.E., at ksanoski@pa.gov or 814-678-7078.

The purpose of the virtual plan display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

Also, the project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Kenneth Sansoki, P.E., PennDOT Project Manager at ksanoski@pa.gov, or 814-678-7078.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

