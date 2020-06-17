Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NEW Metal Detectable Products – Detectamet Detectable Face Shield / Visor

POCKLINGTON, YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a highly successful launch with their detectable ear savers, Detectamet’s latest PPE product is their new detectable face shield / visor. Designed to enhance protection from airborne aerosol particles, this product has a notched Detectamet silicone strap and a Detectamet sponge for comfort. CEO of Detectamet Sean Smith added “we’ve diversified our already extensive PPE product offering over the last couple of months to ensure workers in the food and pharmaceutical industries can continue to work safely, despite the challenges brought by Covid19. We have launched a suite of new PPE products designed to minimise the risk to workers and their colleagues. We’re really pleased that our face shield / visor continues that theme and our specialist PPE development team are keen to find new ways to develop our metal and X-ray detectable PPE range.”

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology


