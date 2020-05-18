Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Metal Detectable Products – Detectamet Detectable Reusable Ear Saver

New Product Launch - Detectable and Reusable Ear Saver from Detectamet.

YORK, YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metal Detectable Products – Detectamet Detectable Reusable Ear Saver

Detectamet’s latest venture into the PPE market is with their detectable reusable ear savers – designed to be attached to face masks. Created and tested in just 3 days, Detectamet responded to customer feedback that face masks can become uncomfortable wrapped around a user's ears after long periods of use.

CEO of Detectamet Sean Smith is delighted at the responsiveness of his production team, saying “reacting to an enquiry from a US-based customer, we were able to design, test and produce a metal and X-ray detectable reusable ear saver in just 3 days. Following the launch of this product last week, we've had a fantastic response from customers, with tens of thousands already sold, and we’re delighted to be able to offer products to key workers so they can more comfortably carry out their work”.

Available in 9 different colours, these ear savers can be effectively colour coded to enhance traceability in a factory environment. The ear savers are designed to allow the users face mask to be adjustable, ensuring a comfortable fit throughout their entire period of use. Detectamet can also create bespoke sizes (subject to a minimum order) to suit the requirements of the user(s).

To find out more about Detectamet’s ear savers, and their other range of PPE, please visit: https://metal-detectable-products.com/detectable-reusable-ear-savers-pack-of-10.html



