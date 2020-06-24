Internet Online Child Protection of Paramount Importance
Theory of Digital Supervision Required For Online Protection Of Children
Adults (parents and caregivers) have to take full ownership for the activities of our children online.”LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our children are the worst collateral damage of the COVID 19 pandemic. Not only can they become victim of the virus, children are alone in their homes, without going to school and in isolation. Most are migrating to online environments to help them endure the lack of peer involvement in their lives. Unfortunately, predators know this, and have made available a handbook for successful luring of children online, which causes a disturbing increase in the vulnerability of our children.
— Charlene Doak-Gebauer
Two authors, Charlene Doak-Gebauer and Holly Dowling, have decided to coordinate their efforts and help our children and families overcome such a negative challenge. Charlene is a former secondary school educator, certified as a computer specialist in education and has been a network administrator in high schools. Through her experience, Charlene realized a great need and has created a user-friendly Theory of Digital Supervision for online child protection. "Adults (parents and caregivers) have to take full ownership for the activities of our children online. No more should we entrust governments, police, Internet service providers, social media, and others for the safety of our children online," cautions Doak-Gebauer. "We need to digitize our parenting skills and practice Digital Supervision".
Charlene recognized that Holly Dowling has written a book that is of inspiration to parents, and parents could transmit the inspirational sayings to their children for their benefit. Dowling explained, "So many families are suffering and their children stressed because of COVID but also because of a lack of social life due to isolation and school being stopped. We cannot forget our children in all of this."
Doak-Gebauer is Founder and Chair of two organizations - the charity Internet Sense First, and the AICET Council - Anti Internet Child Exploitation Team. AICET is a team of speakers dedicated to sharing their specialties related to Doak-Gebauer's Theory of Digital Supervision. Charlene's most recent book release "The Internet: Are Children In Charge?" contains details about Digital Supervision and also includes interviews, one with a criminal lawyer who has defended predators, another with an Internet child exploitation victim, and others. "Most people say my book is an easy read and very helpful. One father asked for six other copies so that he could share them with the parents of his children's friends. He wants all parents on the same page for online child protection when his children are in different homes.", explained Doak-Gebauer.
Dowling is a dynamic, Global Keynote Speaker & Inspirational Thought Leader. She is Founder and Leader of "Extraordinary Pivot: Turning Chaos Into Calm", focusing on personal and family mental wellbeing - separating professional life from home life for mental health. Her book “Hollyisms” can assist anyone seeking a sense of emotional balance. Dowling came to the realization that "our children need us more now than ever before in the history of the world. They are so vulnerable online. Charlene is a dear friend and I have learned so much, to the extent that I wanted to be involved in helping families."
Both authors advise their books can be purchased separately, but together, they are a powerful force for the health of families. They both emphasize that we cannot forget our children in this vulnerable time. Predators have not, nor can we.
This two-member team effort is exemplary and one that cannot be ignored. Predation has always been in isolation and did not need COVID to be in that space - it is a multi-billion-dollar industry that is exploiting our children to a degree that most do not realize. Doak-Gebauer explains, "Not only are unknowns causing issues, but peer victimizers as well. They are working insidiously bullying children, working in groups online, and causing terrible emotional hardship. At least in schools, educators might witness some of the bullying behaviors and be able to end it, but not online. With my theory of Digital Supervision, we CAN make a difference for our children."
Holly and Charlene encourage all families to take the time to read their books, for the sake of all children. As they have both explained, “will you know if your child is a bully or a victim? Through Digital Supervision you will know. Through Hollyisms, you will be able to help your child and yourself emotionally.”
Both books are available on Amazon and have been selling worldwide. Join the many people who have benefited from applying Digital Supervision parenting, and supporting their families emotionally.
