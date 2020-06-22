Runecast Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner
The Company was recognized in the May 2020 Gartner Cool Vendors in Performance Analysis for Cloud-Native Architectures report.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Runecast Solutions Ltd., a leading provider of patented, predictive analytics for VMware and AWS environments, today announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor in the Gartner 18 May 2020 report titled, Cool Vendors in Performance Analysis for Cloud-Native Architectures authored by Analysts Padraig Byrne, Josh Chessman, Federico De Silva, Pankaj Prasad, and Charley Rich.
Vendors named in the report are interesting, new, and innovative. The report states, “performance analysis vendors are responding to new challenges in monitoring systems with innovations that include wider adoption of AI and ML for cloud and serverless technologies. I&O leaders should watch these emerging vendors, which offer new approaches to deliver technology performance insights.” Also, the report provides the following recommendations, “I&O leaders responsible for infrastructure, operations, and cloud management should:
1) Improve integration and visibility into developer environments by embedding monitoring technologies like those examined in this research early in the development cycle.
2) Prepare for the near-future state and monitor needs of IT environments by implementing monitoring tools that are cloud-, container-, and microservices-ready.
3) Explore how innovative vendors can address performance analysis gaps by investigating and vetting offerings versus business needs.”
“It is an honor for us to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor,” said Stanimir Markov, CEO and Co-Founder of Runecast. “We believe this is an important validation of our mission to provide customers with automated insights for a proactive approach to security compliance and business continuity.”
Organizations already using Runecast Analyzer to mitigate service risks and ensure maximum efficiency and security within their data centers include (among many others) Chevron, Erste Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, de Volksbank, Fujisoft, Scania, Avast Software, the NHS, and the German Aerospace Center (DLR). “Our customers report increased uptime and audit-readiness for security compliance and as much as 80% operational-time savings,” said Mr. Markov.
In addition to monitoring and reporting on configuration issues, Runecast Analyzer provides automated compliance checks against VMware and AWS security hardening guidelines and common security standards such as CIS, NIST, PCI DSS, DISA STIG, HIPAA, or BSI IT-Grundschutz, with more standards regularly added to its secure, on-premises (or even offline) capabilities.
Gartner, “Cool Vendors in Performance Analysis for Cloud-Native Architectures”, Padraig Byrne, Josh Chessman, Federico De Silva, Pankaj Prasad, Charley Rich, 18 May 2020.
Gartner Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Runecast
Runecast Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in London, UK, with several offices worldwide, and is a leading hybrid-cloud solutions provider of patented, actionable predictive analytics for VMware (vSphere, vSAN, NSX, Horizon) and AWS. Its award-winning Runecast Analyzer software, regularly lauded by virtualization experts, provides real-time, automated VMware and AWS support intelligence for companies of all sizes. IDG Connect named Runecast one of “20 Red-Hot, Pre-IPO Companies to Watch in the 2019 B2B Tech” space. For more information visit www.runecast.com.
Jason Mashak
Runecast Solutions
+44 20 3318 1991
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Interview (by ActualTech Media) with Runecast CEO Stanimir Markov @ AWS re:Invent