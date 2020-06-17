Red Piranha announces world's first Electronic Chief Information Security Officer (eCISO)
Red Piranha announces world's first Electronic Chief Information Security Officer (eCISO) to addresses the global cybersecurity skills shortage.PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Piranha Ltd today announces the release of the world's first eCISO service.
An eCISO or Electronic Chief Information Security Officer addresses the need that more than 90% of organisations are facing globally – a cybersecurity skills shortage.
In the face of continually evolving cybersecurity threats attacking companies irrespective of sizes, location or industry, the need for a Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) has never been greater. Unfortunately, the affordability and availability of individuals with these skills and experience, is rare, with less than 100 Australian companies having a CISO on staff.
For decades, small to mid-sized companies have been overlooked when it came to cybersecurity solutions. Red Piranha's eCISO service, which forms part of Red Piranha's Crystal Eye UTM Platform solves this problem. This approach provides a cost-effective option for businesses to gain access to the means to create security plans, manage compliance, generate detailed reports on security systems and delivers the majority of the critical pieces of information a full-time CISO or contracted VCISO would provide.
Adam Bennett, CEO of Australian owned Red Piranha, said: "Our eCISO is an automated service that integrates directly with our Crystal Eye platform, producing in-depth compliance reports helping organisations generate a comprehensive, deliverable, information security plan".
Top InfoSec talent comes at an extensive cost, unattainable to most businesses. Red Piranha's eCISO service comes at less than 25% of a CISO's salary. "With our new eCISO solution, you only pay for what you need, whether it's just expert advice to grow the skills of your current staff or an end-to-end managed service, we can cover all angles," said Mr Bennett.
Companies tend to operate within a range of industry-specific frameworks which demand compliance, with these compliance requirements often spanning many regions. Mr Bennett said, "The best protection comes from knowledge and a holistic security program, Red Piranha can provide that on an ongoing basis and at a fraction of the cost. Our eCISO service keeps you secure, around the clock, from anywhere in the world".
The eCISO service includes Vulnerability Scanning performed in conjunction with the companies Crystal Eye UTM Platform, Information Security Policy Documents, Remote ISMS and Incident Response and Escalation, Staff Awareness Training, Network traffic analysis, network and endpoint asset monitoring and Annual Security Review and Reporting.
Red Piranha is one of the few cybersecurity organisations in Australia to have achieved ISO27001:2013 accreditation, demonstrating their commitment to delivering fully-compliant technology, services and security solutions to the highest international standards.
Utilising an electronic CISO in partnership with Red Piranha gives clients clear visibility over the person managing their security. Supported by a team of world-class experts, businesses can rest assured knowing their compliance, continuity and supply chain are maintained to the highest level of protection available on the market.
"Our eCISO solution is about establishing a long-lasting partnership with our clients," said Mr Bennett, "We are more than just a product vendor, we become an extension of their team".
