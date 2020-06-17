Derby/Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A502173
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/16/2020 @ 2050 hours
STREET: VT Route 16
TOWN: Glover
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kenneth Hodgdon
AGE: 63
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Impala
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled
INJURIES: non-life threatening
HOSPITAL: North Country
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 06/16/2020 at approximately 2050 hours, the Vermont State
Police received a report of a one vehicle roll over on VT Route 16 in the Town
of Glover, near the Greensboro Town line. Glover Ambulance, Hardwick Ambulance,
Greensboro and Glover Fire Department also responded to assist. The operator was
identified as Kenneth Hodgdon. Hodgdon reported he swerved to avoid a moose in the
roadway. Investigation revealed Hodgdon was traveling south on VT RT 16 when the
vehicle crossed over the northbound lane of travel, off the traveled portion of the
roadway to the east where it rode the embankment for a brief period of time before
rolling onto its side. Hodgdon reported non-life threatening injuries but was transported
to North Country Hospital.
Trooper Joshua Mikkola
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881