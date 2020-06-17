Derby/Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20A502173

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/16/2020 @ 2050 hours

STREET: VT Route 16

TOWN: Glover

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kenneth Hodgdon

AGE: 63

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Impala

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled

INJURIES: non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 06/16/2020 at approximately 2050 hours, the Vermont State

Police received a report of a one vehicle roll over on VT Route 16 in the Town

of Glover, near the Greensboro Town line. Glover Ambulance, Hardwick Ambulance,

Greensboro and Glover Fire Department also responded to assist. The operator was

identified as Kenneth Hodgdon. Hodgdon reported he swerved to avoid a moose in the

roadway. Investigation revealed Hodgdon was traveling south on VT RT 16 when the

vehicle crossed over the northbound lane of travel, off the traveled portion of the

roadway to the east where it rode the embankment for a brief period of time before

rolling onto its side. Hodgdon reported non-life threatening injuries but was transported

to North Country Hospital.

Trooper Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Joshua.Mikkola@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881