Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,979 in the last 365 days.

Derby/Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  20A502173                                    

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Mikkola

STATION: Derby                            

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 06/16/2020 @ 2050 hours

STREET: VT Route 16

TOWN: Glover

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kenneth Hodgdon

AGE:  63   

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Impala

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: totaled

INJURIES: non-life threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 06/16/2020 at approximately 2050 hours, the Vermont State

Police received a report of a one vehicle roll over on VT Route 16 in the Town

of Glover, near the Greensboro Town line. Glover Ambulance, Hardwick Ambulance,

Greensboro and Glover Fire Department also responded to assist. The operator was

identified as Kenneth Hodgdon. Hodgdon reported he swerved to avoid a moose in the

roadway. Investigation revealed Hodgdon was traveling south on VT RT 16 when the

vehicle crossed over the northbound lane of travel, off the traveled portion of the

roadway to the east where it rode the embankment for a brief period of time before

rolling onto its side. Hodgdon reported non-life threatening injuries but was transported

to North Country Hospital.

 

 

 

 

Trooper Joshua Mikkola

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Joshua.Mikkola@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881

 

You just read:

Derby/Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.