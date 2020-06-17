New Haven Barracks / DUI #1 (Refusal)
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B501472
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 06/16/2020, 2117 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30, Town of Whiting
VIOLATION: DUI #1 (Refusal)
ACCUSED: Kaylin D. Burt
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 06/16/2020 at 2117 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash on VT Route 30 in the Town of Whiting. There were no injuries reported. Troopers identified the at fault operator as Kaylin D. Burt (30) of Brandon, VT.
Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Burt was traveling south bound on VT Route 30 in the Town of Whiting when her vehicle exited the north bound portion of the roadway into a field. While speaking with Burt, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Burt was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
Burt was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/29/2020, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.