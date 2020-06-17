New Haven Barracks / DUI #1 (Refusal)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B501472

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. S. Ovchinnikoff

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/16/2020, 2117 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30, Town of Whiting

VIOLATION: DUI #1 (Refusal)

ACCUSED: Kaylin D. Burt

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/16/2020 at 2117 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash on VT Route 30 in the Town of Whiting. There were no injuries reported. Troopers identified the at fault operator as Kaylin D. Burt (30) of Brandon, VT.

Upon investigation, Troopers discovered Burt was traveling south bound on VT Route 30 in the Town of Whiting when her vehicle exited the north bound portion of the roadway into a field. While speaking with Burt, Troopers detected signs of impairment. Burt was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.

Burt was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and later released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/29/2020, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.