Improved Auto Printing and Conversion of CAD Drawings with FolderMill 4.7
FolderMill, software for auto printing and conversion of files, receives new formats and features for CAD specialists.RIGA, LATVIA, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- fCoder, a software development company, is rolling out an update for FolderMill, software for real-time document processing on Windows and Windows Server. The new version offers new features and improvements for customers who print ZPL, CAD, Outlook filetypes, or just anyone who is looking for an automated multi-directory solution.
FolderMill 4.7 has a range of new features and filetypes.
With newly added Outlook Data File (.pst), Offline Outlook Data File (.ost), P7M (smime.p7m) formats, customers can now leverage the program to auto convert these types of emails – for archiving or other purposes. Besides commonly used office formats like Word, Excel, and PDF, FolderMill can also process EML and MSG email messages.
For those who work with shipping labels, barcodes, or packing slips, FolderMill 4.7 offers a new ability to print ZPL and files containing ZPL code directly to a thermal label printer using the Generic / Text Only Driver.
CAD specialists who print or convert drawings to PDF get some new features too. FolderMill can now use SHX fonts and is compatible with the latest eDrawings Viewer 2020.
Another newly supported filetype is DICOM (.dcm, .dic). This format is used to store and transfer medical imaging information and related data.
Medical clinics and hospitals have document flows (such as medical evaluations, records, patient cards, and more) that require timely processing. To help them during the Coronavirus-related crisis, fCoder provides it's software for free. Until the end of summer, healthcare organizations worldwide can request a perpetual license of FolderMill for their needs and get it at no charge.
FolderMill is a software product used by various organizations and companies to automate printing and conversion of documents and images in the Windows environment. The application monitors and automatically processes incoming files copied by end-users to a regular Windows folder.
Since 1998, fCoder has been offering a range of professional software for Windows users. The company specialists develop desktop, server-side, and command-line programs for batch printing and file conversion. The applications, each focused on specific tasks, are being maintained and updated for a long while.
Software created by fCoder optimizes document processing as well as saves time and other resources of various companies, governmental entities, non-profit organizations, and individual users. The key products developed by fCoder are Print Conductor, FolderMill, Image Converter Plus, 2JPEG, 2TIFF, 2PDF, DocuFreezer, and Universal Document Converter.
