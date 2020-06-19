Restructuring Advisory Group Negotiates $3.6M, $2.7M & $4.7M in SBA/CMBS Loan Mod's in May/June of the COVID 19 Pandemic
Chapter 11 Advisor Modifies 3 SBA, CMBS and Conventional Commercial Real Estate Loans During COVID-19 Pandemic Shutdown in TX, Florida & Georgia
The Loan mods we negotiated deferred payments, ceased the enforcement of default provisions under Loan Agreements & for the most part, were negotiated direct with the banks, saving time & legal fees.”LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restructuring Advisory Group http://restructuringexperts.com/, a Chapter 11 Consultant, and expert in CMBS Loan Restructuring, Chapter 11 Finance, Debtor in Possession Financing, Commercial Mortgage Loan Modifications, the negotiation of Loan Workout Agreements During the COVID-19 Pandemic and funding Chapter 11 Reorganization Plans, today announced that it negotiated the modification of one SBA business loan secured by multiple restaurants in South Carolina, one SBA loan secured by commercial real estate in Georgia, and one CMBS loan secured by a Hotel in Texas. The Loan modifications were needed both due to the COVID-19 Pandemic shutdown as well as non COVID related multiple events of default under the loan documents including mortgage payments being missed.
— Craig Brown
The modifications to all 3 loans were negotiated directly by Restructuring Advisory Group with the financial institutions and did not involve the engaging of legal counsel.
The firm was retained in each instance to analyze the financial viability of the Companies, to determine the feasibility of loan modifications under the COVID-19 Pandemic shutdown, and to negotiate loan modifications tailored to the varied cash flows in each company including the impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic shutdown and transitioning forward to normalization. The negotiations required analysis of current cash flows and the formulation of proposals to the financial institutions to restructure the loans based upon a gradual ramp up in revenues over the next 6 month period.
Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.
Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification, and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.
The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, time-saving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.
Craig Brown
Restructuring Advisory Group
949-466-0022 or 800-357-8247
CRAIG BROWN
Restructuring Advisory Group
+1 949-466-0022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn