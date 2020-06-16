M-54 resurfacing north of Saginaw Road in Vienna Township starts June 18

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Genesee

HIGHWAY: M-54

CLOSEST CITY: Flint

START DATE: 7 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will resurface M-54 just north of Saginaw Road. This is work remaining from a $239,139 investment to replace a culvert that began in August 2019.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be controlled with traffic regulators on M-54 and Saginaw Road. This work is weather dependent and will be shifted to Friday if weather cancels work.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work replaced an aging culvert, improving drainage and water flow.