M-54 resurfacing north of Saginaw Road in Vienna Township starts June 18

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Genesee

HIGHWAY:                                    M-54

CLOSEST CITY:                  Flint

START DATE:             7 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will resurface M-54 just north of Saginaw Road. This is work remaining from a $239,139 investment to replace a culvert that began in August 2019.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:                      Traffic will be controlled with traffic regulators on M-54 and Saginaw Road. This work is weather dependent and will be shifted to Friday if weather cancels work.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work replaced an aging culvert, improving drainage and water flow.

