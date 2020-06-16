» News » 2020 » DNR seeks public comment on draft hazardous waste ...

DNR seeks public comment on draft hazardous waste permit for MCI Maintenance & Engineering Base

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 16, 2020 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources invites the public to review and offer written comments on a draft hazardous waste permit for MCI Maintenance & Engineering Base until July 31, 2020. During the public comment period, anyone can also request a public meeting or public hearing about the draft permit.

MCI Maintenance & Engineering Base (MCI), located at 9200 NW 112th St. in Kansas City, Mo, operated a commercial type facility at the site that performed a variety of maintenance and overhauling activities on aircraft frames and engines. Currently, MCI is conducting long-term monitoring and maintenance activities at the site under a Department-issued Missouri Hazardous Waste Management Facility Part I Permit.

On Feb. 28, MCI submitted a permit application to renew and update their existing hazardous waste permit. The existing Part I Permit expires Aug. 11, 2020; the Part II Permit expires Sept. 13, 2020. Since MCI has closed all of the permitted hazardous waste management units and no longer operates as a hazardous waste storage facility, this permit application is for post-closure and corrective-action activities only.

After a thorough technical review of the permit application, the department prepared a draft Part I Permit for the facility. The draft permit proposes to allow MCI to cease groundwater monitoring at Solid Waste Management Unit #8 Dumpsite Area.

EPA decided not to prepare a Part II Permit, since EPA has no site-specific conditions for the facility, beyond those contained in the draft Part I Permit, and Missouri is fully authorized for all permitting, post-closure and corrective-action activities at the facility. According to 40 CFR § 270.51(d), the currently effective Part II Permit will remain in effect until the department issues a new Part I Permit.

The draft Part I Permit and a fact sheet are available on the department’s website at dnr.mo.gov/env/hwp/permits/notices.htm. Some supporting documents are not available on the department’s website due to their file size. The public can review and copy the documents listed above and other supporting documents at the Mid-Continent Library System Platte City Branch, 2702 N.W. Prairie View Road, Platte City, or the department’s Conference Center at 1730 E. Elm St., Jefferson City. To review or obtain copies of the department’s files, please submit a Sunshine request at dnr.mo.gov/sunshinerequests.htm. If you are unable to obtain a copy due to COVID-19 closure of public spaces, please contact the department and we will provide a CD copy.

Comments on the draft permit are more effective if they point out legal or technical issues or provide information that is not in the record. Please send written comments to Tandi Edelman, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Waste Management Program, P.O. Box 176, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0176, or by email at tandi.edelman@dnr.mo.gov.

You may call or write the department at any time to request to have your name placed on MCI Maintenance & Engineering Base’s facility mailing list. You will receive written notice from the department or MCI Maintenance & Engineering Base on any major permitting and cleanup activities at the facility.

For more information about the draft Part I Permit modification, to request a public meeting or public hearing about the draft permit, or to obtain a written copy of the draft permits modifications for review, please contact Tandi Edelman by telephone at 573-751-3191. Hearing- and speech-impaired individuals may reach Edelman through Relay Missouri at 800-735-2966.

