TDOC Makes Contraband Interdiction Arrest

WARTBURG – An arrest has been made after an internal investigation into a scheme to introduce contraband into the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX). Special Agents with the Tennessee Department of Correction’s Office of Investigations & Compliance, along with MCCX Internal Affairs Officers, conducted a proactive search on June 11, 2020 of TDOC employee Kevin Wilson. Agents received a tip that Wilson was dropping off packages for inmates. During a search K-9 Argo alerted on Wilson’s vehicle. After being questioned by Special Agents, Wilson admitted to bringing in multiple packages containing cell phones and marijuana.

Wilson was taken into custody by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and charged with Possession/Manufacture/Sale of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Contraband in a Penal Institution. Wilson’s employment with TDOC was terminated.

TDOC’s non-negotiable mission is to operate safe and secure prisons and provide effective community supervision in order to enhance public safety. The introduction of contraband into a penal facility is not only a threat to the safety and security of state facilities, but it is also a violation of state law. These operations illustrate that contraband is not just a TDOC issue but a community issue.

“The introduction of contraband into one of our prisons by anyone is a felony offense and a threat to the safety of our team, the offenders we supervise and the public,” TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker said. “We remain committed to working with local law enforcement to vigorously prosecute anyone who attempts to bring in contraband whether it is an inmate, visitor or staff."

TDOC encourages anyone with information about potential security concerns or contraband to call the department’s 24-hour anonymous tip line, 1-844-TDC-FIND (1-844-832-3463).