New Podcast Episode Analyzes Issues Facing Self-Represented Litigants

The latest edition of Tennessee Court Talk focuses on trends and issues facing self-represented litigants, or pro se litigants who head to court without an attorney. Across the country, approximately three in five people involved in civil cases are not represented by an attorney in court, which can lead to poor outcomes as people attempt to navigate complex legal procedures and issues on their own. The podcast highlights resources for self-represented litigants and how attorneys and judges can assist those with access to justice issues.

The episode features Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Connie Clark, who is the Court’s liaison to the Tennessee Access to Justice Commission; Buck Lewis, a partner at Baker Donelson in Memphis, a member of the Access to Justice Committee, former chair of the ABA Pro Bono and Public Service Committee and leading force behind Free Legal Answers, a website that has been licensed for low-income clients in 41 states; Professor Cat Moon, director of innovation design for the Program on Law and Innovation at Vanderbilt Law School; and Judge Fern Fisher, a professor at Hofstra University Law School, former deputy chief administrative judge for New York, and former director of New York State Courts Access to Justice program.

Tennessee Court Talk is available on all major podcast players. For more information, please visit the TNCourts.gov podcast page - http://tncourts.gov/AOC%20Podcasts