Fun Apart Launches Video-Enabled NUO Card Game App Inspired by UNO!™
Created by a 12-Year-Old, Fun Apart Connects Family and Friends Over Nostalgic Card Games Now Available on iOS and Android
My mother & mother-in-law have had their share of ups & downs & to see them online playing this game with my five-year-old son – laughing & having a great time – has been the biggest joy to my family!”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fun Apart, the video-enabled mobile card games app bringing generations together, today announced the launch of its UNO!™ inspired video chat card game NUO available on iOS and Android.
— Kornelia Sneider
Fun Apart launched its first game NUO, a similar card game to UNO!™ but with more popular gameplay features such as +2 and +4 stacking which UNO!™ recently deemed illegal. Additionally, Fun Apart allows users to safely and securely invite family and friends by sharing a unique 8-digit private room game code through a variety of sharing capabilities including text, email and social media. The user-intuitive interface offers a safe, fun and easy way to connect with anyone during this unprecedented time of isolation. Fun Apart creates a greater connection between family, friends and the elderly who are unable to see each other by providing more face-to-face interaction through video chat while playing fun, nostalgic card games.
“My mother and mother-in-law have had their share of ups and downs and to see them online playing this game with my five-year-old son – laughing and having a great time – has been the biggest joy to me and my family,” said Kornelia Sneider, Fun Apart beta-tester. “Who knew all it would take would be a fun game during quarantine to bring everyone together!”
The card games app idea is the brainchild of a 12-year-old child, who created the Fun Apart during the COVID-19 stay-at-home mandate to keep in touch with friends and family. Enzo worked with his father to develop and create the video-enabled card games app after becoming frustrated with the lengthy Zoom conference setup time required by other mobile game apps.
Enzo said, “It was a great learning experience to build Fun Apart. My parents were hesitant at first to spend the money because of the uncertain economy, but I’m glad they believed in the idea to build it. I hope this game will make the money back to repay my parents. I also hope to create many more apps in the future.”
Additional card games such as Go Fish and Spoons will be released in the upcoming weeks.
To download Fun Apart, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. If you enjoy the app, please leave a positive review in the app store and share the app with family and friends.
About Fun Apart
Fun Apart is a mobile games app with video chat and built-in card games. Fun Apart was developed during the COVID-19 stay-at-home mandate to bring family and friends closer together.
The app is free to users on iOS and Android. To learn more, please visit: https://www.funapart.com/.
Evan Sneider
Red Rooster PR
+1 954-673-6835
email us here
Fun Apart App Demo