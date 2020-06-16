Hey kids, fish stocked at R Park!

Jackson - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department's Auburn Fish Hatchery recently stocked about 900 catchable-sized Snake River cutthroat trout in the Kids Fishing Pond at Rendezvous "R" Park between Jackson and Wilson.

The first Saturday in June is typically when the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, along with several volunteers and partnering organizations, holds the wildly popular Kids Fishing Day event. Unfortunately, due to COVID and the risks associated with congregating people, this is the first time in 30 years the event didn't happen.

However, fish were still stocked in the pond for kids to come catch whenever they want. There were 800 approximately 9-inch fish and another 100 adult brood fish that measure 16-inch in length released. The brood fish are the adults that provide the eggs (females) and milt (males) that are annually combined at the hatchery to make all the Snake River cutthroats that are stocked in local waters and other places around the state. Another 900 fish are planned to be stocked next week.

To learn more about what Wyoming waters have been recently stocked, including the fish species, number of fish and average size stocked, visit the statewide fish stocking page on the Game & Fish website: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Fishing-and-Boating/Fish-Stocking.

- WGFD -