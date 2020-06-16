Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,955 in the last 365 days.

Fish Stocked at R Park

Mark Gocke, Public Information Specialist, 307-249-5811

June 09, 2020

Sign Up up for our newsletter

Hey kids, fish stocked at R Park!

Jackson - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department's Auburn Fish Hatchery recently stocked about 900 catchable-sized Snake River cutthroat trout in the Kids Fishing Pond at Rendezvous "R" Park between Jackson and Wilson. 

The first Saturday in June is typically when the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, along with several volunteers and partnering organizations, holds the wildly popular Kids Fishing Day event. Unfortunately, due to COVID and the risks associated with congregating people, this is the first time in 30 years the event didn't happen. 

However, fish were still stocked in the pond for kids to come catch whenever they want. There were 800 approximately 9-inch fish and another 100 adult brood fish that measure 16-inch in length released. The brood fish are the adults that provide the eggs (females) and milt (males) that are annually combined at the hatchery to make all the Snake River cutthroats that are stocked in local waters and other places around the state. Another 900 fish are planned to be stocked next week. 

To learn more about what Wyoming waters have been recently stocked, including the fish species, number of fish and average size stocked, visit the statewide fish stocking page on the Game & Fish website: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/Fishing-and-Boating/Fish-Stocking.

- WGFD -

 

You just read:

Fish Stocked at R Park

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.