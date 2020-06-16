Route 1016 Harmony Road Drainage Improvements begin Wednesday in Daugherty Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drainage improvement work on Harmony Road (Route 1016) in Daugherty Township, Beaver County, will begin Wednesday, June 17 weather permitting.

Drainage improvements including cross pipe installation in various locations will begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning on Harmony Road between Blockhouse Run Road and Dogwood Drive. To allow the work to occur, the roadway will close to traffic weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the construction area through late July. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

West of the closure

From Harmony Road, take Blockhouse Run Road (Route 1031) north

Turn right onto Wises Grove Road (Route 1014)

Turn right onto Dogwood Drive (Route 1029)

Follow Dogwood Drive back to Harmony Road

End detour

East of the closure

Crews from PennDOT will conduct the roadway improvement work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #