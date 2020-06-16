Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,953 in the last 365 days.

Route 1016 Harmony Road Drainage Improvements begin Wednesday in Daugherty Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drainage improvement work on Harmony Road (Route 1016) in Daugherty Township, Beaver County, will begin Wednesday, June 17 weather permitting.

Drainage improvements including cross pipe installation in various locations will begin at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning on Harmony Road between Blockhouse Run Road and Dogwood Drive. To allow the work to occur, the roadway will close to traffic weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the construction area through late July.  Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

West of the closure

  • From Harmony Road, take Blockhouse Run Road (Route 1031) north

  • Turn right onto Wises Grove Road (Route 1014)

  • Turn right onto Dogwood Drive (Route 1029)

  • Follow Dogwood Drive back to Harmony Road

  • End detour

East of the closure

Crews from PennDOT will conduct the roadway improvement work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

Route 1016 Harmony Road Drainage Improvements begin Wednesday in Daugherty Township

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.