Concora and Richlite Announce Strategic Partnership
Richlite Launches Branded Digital Experience Platform to Accelerate Commerical Building Product Selections and Sales
BIM and project management tools have become increasingly important to Architects and Designers, so we are pleased to be able to deliver this collaborative platform with Concora.”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concora, developer of the building product industry’s only Digital Experience Platform designed specifically for manufacturers, and Richlite, a global designer of paper composite panels, announced today that both companies have formed a strategic partnership. This newfound business alliance begins with the successful launch of Richlite’s digitally curated technical product content management platform, which provides architects, engineers, and contractors an easier way to search, select, and specify building products.
Concora’s Digital Experience Platform (DxP) functions as an integrated extension of Richlite’s website and includes a branded and intuitive user interface that makes it easy for Richlite’s customers to search, select, and specify building products.
"We're excited to announce our partnership with Richlite," said Kip Rapp, CEO of Concora. "They understand that enhanced digital marketing means providing their design community (architects, engineers and contractors) with more than just a product list. Now they will be able to offer BIM and other digital assets in a marketplace-like branded extension of their website."
Richlite’s technical product content data is managed inside of its branded Digital Experience Platform, which simplifies technical product content publication, including BIM content like Revit and Sketchup files. Overall, Richlite’s key customers are presented with an intuitive and branded interface that makes it easy to specify its building product materials in design.
"As architects and designers continue to transform the way they connect with others, we too feel the need to evolve to make it easier for them to search, select, and specify building products,” said Melinda Stickle, National Sales Manager at Richlite. “BIM and project management tools have become increasingly important, so we are pleased to be able to deliver this collaborative platform with Concora.”
Richlite's new platform is now live and can be directly accessed via this link: https://bit.ly/2YVdSAj
About Concora
Concora helps building product manufacturers to get their building materials specified for use in commercial construction projects. With Concora's Digital Experience Platform, manufacturers can provide a simplified buyer's journey that meets the stringent requirements of commercial architects, engineers, and contractors (AEC) customers.
As part of Concora’s Response to COVID19, the company is waiving all setup and configuration fees for select building product companies seeking to join the Concora Pilot Program. For more information, please visit https://concora.com/concora-pilot-program-bpm/.
