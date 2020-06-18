SpeedyPrep Announces Partnership with Liberty University

Save Time, Save Money, Graduate With Less Debt Study anywhere you have an internet connection. Money Back Guarantee

SpeedyPrep has partnered with Liberty University to offer Liberty students the opportunity to save thousands on tuition and graduate on time.

We are honored to partner with Liberty University and provide resources to help their students graduate on time with little or no debt. Credit-by-exam is the best-kept secret in higher education.” — Jeff Rogers, President and CEO SpeedyPrep

UNITED STATES, June 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpeedyPrep and Liberty University have joined forces to offer Liberty students the opportunity to save thousands on tuition cost and graduate on time by offering special pricing on SpeedyPrep™ test prep products for CLEP™ & DSST™ "Credit-by-Exam" programs . Liberty University is committed to helping its student population graduate debt-free and on-time. This partnership is another big step in accomplishing these goals. Students benefit from "Credit-by-Exam" programs and SpeedyPrep™ provides all the resources needed to pass these exams and offers a money-back guarantee.Liberty University is a private evangelical Christian University in Lynchburg, Virginia. Founded in 1971 as Lynchburg Baptist College by Reverend Jerry Farwell and Elmer L. Towns. In 1985 the school's name was changed to Liberty University. Liberty University is one of the largest evangelical Christian universities in the world. The school consists of 17 colleges and a total student population of approximately 110,000, with 94,000 students in online courses. Along with academic excellence, Liberty University also fields very successful men's/women's athletic programs that compete at the NCAA Division I level.SpeedyPrep is a recognized leader and premier provider of test prep course materials for “Credit-by-Exam/Testing Out” programs that are accepted at 92% of all US colleges and universities. SpeedyPrep Test Prep products include test preparation for the CLEP™ (College Level Examination Program) and DSST™ (formerly DANTES), exams. SpeedyPrep's DSSTPrep is endorsed by and is an Official Test Prep Provider for Prometric/DSST Credit-by-Exam Program.These exams allow students to test out of college courses, similar to the Advanced Placement (AP™) exams for high school students. But all students including homeschool, high school, college, military, & adult learners can earn college credit by testing out. "An adult student who earns 15 CLEP credits to apply toward a degree could save nearly $5,000 at the average public 4-year institution and more than $17,000 at the average private nonprofit institution."*Students will have access to online test prep which prepares them for a designated exam. A progress bar will track the student's progression throughout the course, once the progress bar reaches 90% the student is ready to take the selected exam.Credit by examination is often used to complete general education courses like English, History, Math, and others. This reduces the cost of a student's degree and the time it takes to complete a college course. Students can save time, save money, and graduate sooner by testing out. They also increase their chances of graduating from college without debt. SpeedyPrep test prep backs all its products with a 100% money-back guarantee for the first time testing success.What Do Real People Say In SpeedyPrep Reviews?“25-semester credits”I wanted to drop you all a line and to say thank you for coming alongside our homeschooling efforts. We have a vigorous curriculum and find SpeedyPrep to be the perfect companion for receiving college credit for subjects our children have worked hard at, and with a little additional preparation from you, are prepared to receive college credit through the CLEP exams. Our oldest daughter took examinations after completing your study guides and applied 25-semester credits toward her Associate Degree. She is now studying Chemical Engineering. Our younger three kids plan to CLEP this year and carry on the tradition. Thank you so much!— Denise N.“Your website fully prepared me for all of my exams!”I am a teacher. Last year, I decided to pursue my English certification. I needed to pass 5 English CLEP exams, and took my first, and failed. I knew I needed help, so I researched study guides which is how I found your website.I used SpeedyPrep to study for my remaining 5 exams, and as of yesterday, I have passed all 5 (on the first try!). Your website fully prepared me for all of my exams, and I couldn’t be more grateful. Thanks so much!– Audrey V.“Bachelor's Degree with ZERO debt!As a homeschool mom, I love Speedy Prep! My teenage children have passed numerous CLEP exams using SpeedyPrep. Our oldest just graduated with her Bachelor's Degree at the age of 21 with ZERO debt! She passed 7 CLEPs to help get her degree for under $30,000! SpeedyPrep has great customer service, too, and an easy to use system! Thank you SpeedyPrep!!– Jenny C.Very glad I found it!”SpeedyPrep helped me pass a CLEP test and get credits I needed while I was very busy enrolled in other classes full time. I could study late at night, on the weekends, whenever I could squeeze it in! It helped me structure how to get through lots of material slowly over time, and the interactive tests helped me to gauge my progress along the way. Very glad I found it!– Mimi (Columbia Univ.)Go to https://speedyprep.com to learn more.Have questions about testing out? Download the FREE ebook "Earn College Credit Wherever You Are": https://perks.speedyprep.com/sp-lp

Get College Credit by Testing Out