AlertNest Delivers Single-Click 911 As Free Service to Mobile Users

AlertNest has implemented Enhanced 911 (e911) functionality to its free services. Users simply click a prominent “panic button” to alert emergency services.LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its commitment to be the “go to” social app, AlertNest has implemented Enhanced 911 (e911) functionality to its free services to visitors and members. Users simply click a prominent “panic button” in the AlertNest mobile app on either Apple iOS or Android devices to alert local emergency services automatically and immediately.
AlertNest, Inc., (www.alertnest.com) has added free, Enhanced 911 (e911) services to its visitors and members. The service is automatically provided to users on AlertNest's iPhone and Android phone apps.
The new AlertNest service provides a prominent “panic button” that provides users with single-click access to 911. The button is silent and provides a safe way for people who are in danger to alert 911 without revealing to anyone they've contacted 911. AlertNest worked with the development team at Noonlight, which developed the app, to implement it on AlertNest's mobile environments.
“People can find themselves in immediate danger in places like parking lots, restaurants and places that serve alcohol, or while shopping, at all hours of the day,” according to AlertNest CEO Becky Wanta. “You can be in a situation where calling 911 the traditional way is simply not an option.”
“Our e911 panic button automatically alerts local 911 services as to where you are and that you need help immediately, while maintaining your confidientiality so that anyone causing a threat does not know you've sought help,” Wanta continued. “At AlertNest we're focused on becoming the go-to social app for our members. Adding e911 service demonstrates our commitment.”
All mobile AlertNest users will see the e911 icon as part of their user experience. Sign-up for AlertNest e911 takes only one minute and can be implemented simply by clicking on a prominent e911 icon on the app's home page. Should a threat go away after using e911, another single click can cancel the alert to 911.
AlertNest Inc. (www.AlertNest.com) is a nationwide web and mobile app company focused on neighborhood and community safety, activities and events, and breaking news developments. It has a global team with US offices (in Las Vegas, NV and Portland, OR. AlertNest Inc. began operations in May 2019 as a website service, and announced its mobile apps in November 2019.
