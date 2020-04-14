AlertNest CEO Becky Wanta Discusses Local COVID-19 Alerts

AlertNest delivers neighborhood and community information throughout the US. Recent efforts focus on updates about the COVID-19 coronavirus.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Know Your Nest." AlertNest CEO Becky Wanta Discusses COVID-19 AlertsAlertNest delivers neighborhood and community information throughout the US. Its mission encompasses the latest information about crime activity, as well as social activities, events, and the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. AlertNest CEO recently spoke with KSNV news about the company's latest activities.Contact: Emmie Sperandeo, Alertnest Inc., emmie@alertnest.comApril 14, 2020 – Las Vegas, NV – AlertNest, Inc., ( www.alertnest.com ) CEO Becky Wanta was recently interviewed by KSNV TV news in Las Vegas, where she discussed the company's ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus coverage as well as its other activities."We're providing local COVID-19 updates - for example, the number of new cases, the number of recoveries - throughout the United States," she said. "Just enter your address and you will see international, national, and local updates.""We've also added virtual events," she said. "Even though most of us are staying home and isolated, you can still participate virtually in events in your neighborhood.AlertNest has been adding visitors throughout 2020, "as we become more and more a community resource," according to Wanta. "We want people to know their nest, alert the rest. In these times, we think family members should be looking at AlertNest on a regular basis so they can be sure family and friends are safe."AlertNest is available through browsers and also on Apple and Android apps. Signing up for the service is free of charge.[Note to editors: AlertNest CEO Becky Wanta is available for interviews through the contact info listed above.]



