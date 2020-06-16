Verb Vitamins is Globally Certified Vegan by BeVeg

Verb Vitamins is Certified Vegan by BeVeg Most Recognized Vegan Logo - BeVeg Certified Vegan

Verb Vitamins announces global BeVeg vegan certification for its flagship product "The Vegan Once Daily." This is key, as vitamins are not regulated by the FDA.

we wish to be forthcoming with our vegan label for our consumer. We know that the BeVeg vegan logo is the most trusted vegan trademark and it is our goal to give our consumers confidence” — James Owen, Verb Vegan Vitamin Founder

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verb Vitamins announces it has secured global BeVeg vegan certification for its flagship product -- The Vegan Once Daily.According to Verb’s Co-Founder James Owens, this is particularly important as one of the few vegan vitamins on the market made specifically for vegans. Vegans and transitioning vegans, alike, that are trying to navigate a vegan plant-based lifestyle can take this vitamin to ensure a healthy balance diet.“Being globally certified vegan by BeVeg is an honor and a huge step forward for our company. It validates the rigorous production processes we have in place, signifies our commitment to advancing plant-based nutrition around the world, and assures our friends and family that our product is completely free of animal ingredients, animal by-products, and animal testing.”Vitamins and supplements are not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration, which means many vitamins lack transparency in labeling for vegans. As a vegan or a transitioning vegan wanting a vegan vitamin, having a verified vegan vitamin on the market makes purchasing decisions easier than studying elusive fine print. "Our target market is for vegans, and therefore, we wish to be forthcoming with our vegan label for our consumer. We know that the BeVeg vegan logo is the most trusted vegan trademark and it is our goal to give our consumers confidence," says Mr. Owens.The Vegan Once Daily was developed by Verb Vitamins in response to decades of research highlighting the unique nutritional needs of vegans. There is a wide consensus among health professionals that a plant-based diet provides an abundant supply of many nutrients found in typical vitamin supplements, rendering them unnecessary and superfluous. However, health professionals also agree that it is critical for vegans to supplement with a few key nutrients—such as omega-3, vitamin B-12, and vitamin D-3. By providing full daily recommended values of these specific nutrients, The Vegan Once Daily boosts mood, energy, mental-clarity, and immune system functioning, while allowing the many other nutritional benefits of a vegan diet to occur through whole-food consumption.The BeVeg vegan certified logo is held by some of the most credible and recognizable plant-based food, beverage, and product brands globally. You can expect to see the leading BeVeg vegan logo on product packaging soon!To celebrate the recent BeVeg certification, Verb is offering 15% off to anyone who uses the code VEGWORLD when making a one-time or monthly subscription purchase. The Vegan Once Daily can be found at verbvitamins.com along with more information on the formula and the Verb Vitamins story and mission.

Laws that Matter attorney show host and BeVeg CEO, Carissa Kranz interviews Verb Vitamins founder and Dr. Michael Greger, founder of Nutritionfacts.org