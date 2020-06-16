Manhattan Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Celebrates 175th Successful COVID-19 Related Patient Discharge
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center, an innovative skilled nursing care leader in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, recently celebrated their 175th successful COVID-19 related patient discharge.
Team members of The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center featured banded together during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Upper West Side of Manhattan
The 520-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation center served as a trusted partner of many NYC area hospitals during the peak of the historic COVID-19 pandemic, accepting patients to their recovery center from local hospitals, per Governor Andrew Cuomo’s former executive order.
“Each and every patient recovery is a monumental success that we take great pride in celebrating together as a team,” began Jake Hartstein, Administrator of The Riverside. “Our team of professionals deserve all the credit for their hard work and unwavering dedication to the health and wellbeing of our patients and their families.”
The center enacted a “proactive facility-wide restriction on all non-essential visitation on March 11th, as well as a detailed screening of all employees before entering the center for each and every of their respective shifts,” Administration of The Riverside shared.
Since the beginning of April, New York City has served as the global epicenter for the COVID-19 pandemic exceeding 200,000 plus confirmed cases thus far, according to Johns Hopkins University.
"Though these numbers are staggering, our entire team at The Riverside is steadfast, dedicated, and are ready to do whatever is needed to serve and care for our beloved patients and residents," shared The Riverside Administration.
“I cannot put into words the heartfelt appreciation that we have for our team; we are unified and we are strong,” shared Caroll Morgan, Director of Nursing at The Riverside.
Morgan continued, “It is such a privilege and honor to be a part of this dynamic team. Our team’s unparalleled commitment to patient health and safety has always shined bright and has served as the light at the end of the tunnel - the light all of us here in New York have been longing for. This is a very emotional time for our entire team and it is just a reminder of why we do what we do as healthcare professionals.”
The Concierge and Therapeutic Recreation Teams at The Riverside were also vital resources, offering patients and residents virtual visit opportunities to connect with their loved one’s during this time of restricted visitation for all nursing homes and recovery centers across the United States.
The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center is a member of the CareRite Centers Network. CareRite Centers supports the skilled nursing and rehabilitation needs for patients across the states of New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida. With a deep commitment to customer service, employee engagement, and patient experience, CareRite Centers’ mission is to foster and provide unprecedented levels of genuine care and customer service for their communities’ Rehabilitation and Nursing needs.
Ashley Romano
CareRite Centers
+1 631-617-7785
email us here