National Guard Infantry Soldiers Return From Afghanistan

CONTACT: Master. Sgt. Corine Lombardo (518) 786-4581

FOR RELEASE: Tuesday, Sep 30, 2008

200 troops statewide come home from Afghanistan deployment

WHO:

Family members will welcome home Soldiers at each site from the 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry

WHAT:

Approximately 200 Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry will return home upon completing their mobilization in support of Operation Enduring Freedom

WHEN:

Thursday, October 2, 2008 (See details for each location below)

WHERE:

State Armories at Geneseo, Gloversville, Morrisonville and Camp Smith Training Site at Cortland Manor (near Peekskill)

Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry mobilized in September 2007 as a sub-element of more than 1,700 members of the New York National Guard’s Syracuse-based Headquarters, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (BCT) in early 2008. The 27th commanded Combined Joint Task Force Phoenix VII, responsible for the training and mentoring of the Afghan National Army and National Police and providing additional reconstruction support to the fledgling democracy and the Afghan people. These four platoons of infantry Soldiers from four different infantry companies came together to form a composite security force team and began their training early in order to be in place for the rest of the New York National Guard BCT. Geneseo: Estimated arrival time is 12:00 p.m. Location: Geneseo Armory, 34 Avon Road, 14454 POCs arriving on bus are Capt. Shannon & Sgt. Major Oliver Gloversville: Estimated arrival time for Soldiers from Gloversville and Hoosick Falls is 11:00 a.m. Location: Gloversville Armory, 87 Washington Street, 12078 POC arriving on bus is Lt. Kimes Morrisonville: Estimated arrival time for Soldiers from Morrisonville, Saranac and Ogdensburg is 1:00 p.m. Location: Morrisonville Armory, 16 Fairgrounds Road, 12962 POC arriving on bus is Lt. Culpepper Camp Smith: Estimated arrival time is 8:30 a.m. Location: Camp Smith, Cortlandt Manor POCs arriving on bus are Sgt. 1st Class Fisher & Lt. Liemkuhler