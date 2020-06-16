New York National Guard Family Symposium In Colonie

CONTACT: Eric Durr at 518-786-4581 or (cell) 518-429-5186

FOR RELEASE: Saturday, Nov 08, 2008

ON SITE: For information on the Adult Program contact Beverly Keating the Family Program Director at (cell) 518-573-1741. For Information on the Youth Program contact Shelly Aiken at (cell) 518-573-1741.

Media Advisory

WHO:

About 120 adult volunteers and 80 youth from around New York.

WHAT:

Volunteers from around New York will gather in Colonie and Latham Saturday and Sunday to learn how they can help support the families of deployed New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen. Meanwhile, members of the National Guard’s Youth Program will conduct their own retreat, which will include planting a memorial garden at National GuConcurrent weekend adult and youth Family Readiness symposiums to help adult volunteers improve their unit Family Readiness Groups, while the youth participate in a number of recreational and educational programs. ard Headquarters in Latham.

WHEN:

Saturday, Nov. 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 9 from 8 a.m. until noon.

WHERE:

The Holiday Inn, Turf; Wolf Road, Colonie; and the Division of Military and Naval Affairs headquarters building at 330 Old Niskayuna Road, Latham.

With 2,300 members of the New York Army and Air National Guard deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan, helping families prepare and cope for year-long mobilization and deployment cycles, and helping them learn to reintegrate their service member, is a critical task for the National Guard. The annual Family Programs Symposium allows the key volunteers who manage these programs to learn about benefits available to families and how the New York National Guard Family Program Works. Coverage Opportunities: The Adult Symposium begins at 0830 on Nov. 8 with an opening ceremony in the Holiday Inn Turf’s Phoenix Foyer. Throughout the day families will be taking part in programs. The professional staffers of the New York National Guard Family Program will be available to speak with reporters and go on camera and can arrange interviews with family members. All sessions will be open to the press. The Youth Symposium kicks off at 0930 on Saturday at the Division of Military and Naval Affairs building. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Willie Gizara will present a program on the 109th Airlift Wing’s support of National Science Foundation Activities called “A Trip to Antarctica” at 0930. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. the children and youth will plant a “Yellow Ribbon Garden” in memory of deployed Soldiers in front of DMNA headquarters. On Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. the youth Family Readiness Group members will be able to enjoy a National Guard NASCAR simulator, use the New York National Guard Counterdrug Program rock climbing wall, and take part in a Guitar Hero Celebration. For information on the Adult Program contact Beverly Keating the Family Program Director at (cell) 518-573-1741. For Information on the Youth Program contact Shelly Aiken at (cell) 518-573-1741.