CONTACT: Mr. Eric Durr (DMNA), 518-786-4581 or (cell) 518-429-5186

FOR RELEASE: Thursday, Apr 23, 2009

Queensbury resident, Lt. Col. Tammy Mandwelle, a member of the New York Army National Guard since 1987, has been picked to take command of the 106th Regional Training Institute, based at Camp Smith Training Site near Peekskill. Mandwelle, who is currently the Chemical Warfare Officer for the Troy-based 42nd Infantry Division, will take command of the 106th RTI in the fall. Mandwelle deployed to Iraq in 2005 as a member of the staff of the 42nd Infantry Division, which was the first National Guard division to see combat since the Korean War in the early 1950s. She was chosen for the command by the New York Army National Guard’s Command Selection Board composed of New York Army National Guard General Officers. She will take command in the fall. The 106th Regional Training Institute provides officer and non-commissioned officer training courses for the Army National Guard. The 106th RTI deployed to Afghanistan in 2005 to provide training for officers of the Afghan National Army.

© NYS DMNA Press Release:Queensbury Resident To Command National Guard Training Unit URL: http://dmna.ny.gov/pressroom/?id=1240506475 Page Last Modified: Apr 23, 2009