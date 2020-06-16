New York Guard Brigade Turns Over Task Force Phoenix Mission

CONTACT: Mr. Eric Durr, 786-4581

FOR RELEASE: Monday, Dec 22, 2008

New York s 27th IBCT replaced by 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team; troops homeward bound

CAMP PHOENIX, Kabul, Afghanistan -- December 19 marked the start of the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s journey as the headquarters for Combined Joint Task Force Phoenix VIII, Operation Enduring Freedom. In a Transfer of Authority ceremony here, the New York Army National Guard’s 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team passed authority of CTJF Phoenix December 19 to the Illinois-based 33rd IBCT. Brig. Gen. Steven P. Huber, Illinois Army National Guard, took command of the task force with confidence that the vision and efforts of the 33rd IBCT could successfully uphold the standards set by the task force’s outgoing command. “Today we celebrate the success of one command, and the bright future of another,” Huber stated. “The 27th paved a way for their own success and provided a path for ours.” Col. Brian K. Balfe took command of CJTF Phoenix VII on April 26, and assumed control of the responsibility to train and mentor the Afghan National Security Forces (Afghan National Army and the Afghan National Police). Despite shortages, Balfe led the 27th through 9 months of tough operations, said Maj. Gen. Richard P. Formica, Combined Security Transition Command- Afghanistan commander. “While training the ANSF, the 27th helped deliver a better life to the Nationals through a wide array of humanitarian efforts,” Formica said. Balfe stated with pride his confidence in the transition of command to the 33rd IBCT “... in better condition than it was given to us.” Many were called, few chosen and many volunteered, said Balfe, in order to improve the Afghan peoples’ chances for a better life. “An act of terrorism brought us here and all of us will never forget,” Balfe said. “Being here brought us full circle.” And now that they begin their trek home, the leadership of CJTF Phoenix VII has full confidence in the abilities of CJTF Phoenix VIII and the 33rd IBCT. “I have every confidence that the 33rd will build upon the great work of Task Force Phoenix VII,” Balfe said.

