Syracuse Army National Guard Unit Salutes Afghan Veterans
CONTACT: Mr. Eric Durr, 518-786-4581 or (cell) 518-429-5186,
FOR RELEASE: Saturday, May 09, 2009
ON SITE: Sgt. First Class Ralph Turner at 315-438-3060
Media Advisory
WHO:
About 200 Soldiers and family members from Headquarters and Headquarters Company 427th Brigade Support Battalion.
WHAT:
SYRACUSE, NY (05/07/2009)-- New York Army National Guard Soldiers belonging to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 427th Brigade Support Battalion will be recognized for their service in Afghanistan Saturday, May 8 at a Freedom Salute Ceremony at the Rapid Deployment Building on Hancock Field Air National Guard Base. A ceremony in which Soldiers and families will receive awards for their combat service from the United States Army and the National Guard.
WHEN:
11 a.m., Saturday, May 9, 2009
WHERE:
Hancock Field Air National Guard Base, 6001 E Molly Rd., Syracuse, New YorkCoverage Opportunities: Members of the media will have an opportunity to speak with Soldiers and families about their experiences in Afghanistan and during the deployment. Visual opportunities will include medals and other awards being presented to Soldiers. To gain access to this secure military facility members of the media should contact Sgt. First Class Ralph Turner at 315-438-3060 no later than 9 a.m. Saturday, May 9.