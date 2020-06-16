Syracuse Army National Guard Unit Salutes Afghan Veterans

CONTACT: Mr. Eric Durr, 518-786-4581 or (cell) 518-429-5186,

FOR RELEASE: Saturday, May 09, 2009

ON SITE: Sgt. First Class Ralph Turner at 315-438-3060

Media Advisory

WHO:

About 200 Soldiers and family members from Headquarters and Headquarters Company 427th Brigade Support Battalion.

WHAT:

SYRACUSE, NY (05/07/2009)-- New York Army National Guard Soldiers belonging to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 427th Brigade Support Battalion will be recognized for their service in Afghanistan Saturday, May 8 at a Freedom Salute Ceremony at the Rapid Deployment Building on Hancock Field Air National Guard Base. A ceremony in which Soldiers and families will receive awards for their combat service from the United States Army and the National Guard.

WHEN:

11 a.m., Saturday, May 9, 2009

WHERE:

Hancock Field Air National Guard Base, 6001 E Molly Rd., Syracuse, New York

BACKGROUND:

Members of the media will have an opportunity to speak with Soldiers and families about their experiences in Afghanistan and during the deployment. Visual opportunities will include medals and other awards being presented to Soldiers. To gain access to this secure military facility members of the media should contact Sgt. First Class Ralph Turner at 315-438-3060 no later than 9 a.m. Saturday, May 9.In December 2003, National Guard Bureau in Washington, D.C., launched the Freedom Salute Campaign nationwide as a way to recognize members of the Army National Guard for service during Operations Noble Eagle, Enduring Freedom, and Iraqi Freedom and thank their spouses, children, and employers for the support they have shown to their Soldier. The Freedom Salute Campaign is one of the largest Army National Guard recognition endeavors in history. Each eligible Soldier will receive an encased American flag, a lapel insignia, a commemorative coin and a certificate of appreciation from the Army National Guard. The Soldier's spouse/significant other will receive a lapel insignia while Soldiers who are considered a center of influence with young people will be given a Future Soldier Footlocker Kit that includes the Daring Eagle board game, Mission Command card game, and Army National Guard trading cards.The Soldiers of Headquarters Company were mobilized for deployment to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in January 2008. They were assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force Phoenix VII, led by the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. They conducted missions at a number of Forward Operating Bases, or FOBs. They were assigned to train the Afghan National Army and the Afghan National Police, or they provided security for logistical convoys throughout the country.