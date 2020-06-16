Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,880 in the last 365 days.

Syracuse Army National Guard Unit Salutes Afghan Veterans

Press Release/Media Advisory Index

CONTACT: Mr. Eric Durr, 518-786-4581 or (cell) 518-429-5186,

FOR RELEASE: Saturday, May 09, 2009

ON SITE: Sgt. First Class Ralph Turner at 315-438-3060

Media Advisory

WHO:

About 200 Soldiers and family members from Headquarters and Headquarters Company 427th Brigade Support Battalion.

WHAT:

SYRACUSE, NY (05/07/2009)-- New York Army National Guard Soldiers belonging to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 427th Brigade Support Battalion will be recognized for their service in Afghanistan Saturday, May 8 at a Freedom Salute Ceremony at the Rapid Deployment Building on Hancock Field Air National Guard Base. A ceremony in which Soldiers and families will receive awards for their combat service from the United States Army and the National Guard.

WHEN:

11 a.m., Saturday, May 9, 2009

WHERE:

Hancock Field Air National Guard Base, 6001 E Molly Rd., Syracuse, New York

Coverage Opportunities: Members of the media will have an opportunity to speak with Soldiers and families about their experiences in Afghanistan and during the deployment. Visual opportunities will include medals and other awards being presented to Soldiers. To gain access to this secure military facility members of the media should contact Sgt. First Class Ralph Turner at 315-438-3060 no later than 9 a.m. Saturday, May 9.

BACKGROUND:

 Freedom Salute: In December 2003, National Guard Bureau in Washington, D.C., launched the Freedom Salute Campaign nationwide as a way to recognize members of the Army National Guard for service during Operations Noble Eagle, Enduring Freedom, and Iraqi Freedom and thank their spouses, children, and employers for the support they have shown to their Soldier. The Freedom Salute Campaign is one of the largest Army National Guard recognition endeavors in history. Each eligible Soldier will receive an encased American flag, a lapel insignia, a commemorative coin and a certificate of appreciation from the Army National Guard. The Soldier's spouse/significant other will receive a lapel insignia while Soldiers who are considered a center of influence with young people will be given a Future Soldier Footlocker Kit that includes the Daring Eagle board game, Mission Command card game, and Army National Guard trading cards. Headquarters and Headquarters Company 427th Brigade support Battalion: The Soldiers of Headquarters Company were mobilized for deployment to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in January 2008. They were assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force Phoenix VII, led by the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. They conducted missions at a number of Forward Operating Bases, or FOBs. They were assigned to train the Afghan National Army and the Afghan National Police, or they provided security for logistical convoys throughout the country.
© NYS DMNA Press Release:Syracuse Army National Guard Unit Salutes Afghan Veterans URL: http://dmna.ny.gov/pressroom/?id=1241914077 Page Last Modified: Jul 01, 2013

You just read:

Syracuse Army National Guard Unit Salutes Afghan Veterans

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.