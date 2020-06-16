Military History Museum Will Host Book Signing

CONTACT: Harold Sheffer at 518- 226-0490

FOR RELEASE: Saturday, Jul 18, 2009

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (07/10/2009)-- Tracey Millis, a local resident and author of "Once an Admiral" will sign copies of his book at the New York State Military Museum on July 18 at 1 p.m. The book relates the "worms eye view" of enlisted sailors on the staff of an admiral during the Cold War era of the late 1960s. The book relates Millis experiences and is a sequel to another book he wrote called Shangri-La Bound. Proceeds from the book signing will be donated to the New York State Military Heritage Institute, a non-profit which works to benefit the musem. The New York State Military Museum, housed in an armory at 61 lake Avenue, Saratoga Springs, that was constructed in 1889 houses over 10,000 artifacts dating from the Revolutionary War to Desert Storm that relate to New York State's military forces, the state's military history and the contributions of New York's veterans. The artifacts include uniforms, weapons, artillery pieces, and art. The museum also owns the largest collection of state battle flags in the country and the largest collection of Civil War flags in the world. Of the over 1700 flags in the collection, more than 60% are from the Civil War. The flags date from the War of 1812 through the 1991 Gulf War.

