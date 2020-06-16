Change To:glenville-based Guard Unit To Return Saturday

CONTACT: Lt. Col. Paul Fanning 441-4106

FOR RELEASE: Saturday, Dec 04, 2010

Media Advisory UPDATE

GLENVILLE, NY (12/04/2010)-- Ten members of the New York Army National Guard’s 1108th Ordnance Company (EOD) will return to the unit’s Glenville base as early as 4 p.m. this afternoon. Their originally expected time of arrival was anticipated to be between 4:30 and 5 p.m. WHAT: Homecoming from Iraq for Greater Capital District members of the New York Army National Guard WHO: About 10 members of the 1108th Ordnance Company (EOD) plus family members, friends and military officials WHEN: Approximately 4.P.M. Saturday, December 4, 2010 Changed from 4:30 p.m, WHERE: Armed Forces Reserve Center, 251 Rudy Chase Drive, Glenville, NY 12302 BACKGROUND: The highly specialized unit was mobilized last year for Operation New Dawn in Iraq. While overseas the unit supervised eight EOD response teams spread between three countries in the region. It performed 115 EOD emergency response missions, four demolition operations, four support missions for visiting dignitaries including two for the Vice President, and three personnel recovery missions without injury.The unit also conducted munitions safety classes to American service members and contractors and over saw the safe destruction of more than 150,000 tons of explosive materials in order to prevent them from getting into the wrong hands. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT THE DIVISION OF MILITARY AND NAVAL AFFAIRS PUBLIC AFFAIRS OFFICE AT (518) 441-4106.

