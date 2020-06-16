New Commander For Utica National Guard Company

CONTACT: Eric Durr, 518-786-4581

UTICA, NY (05/14/2011)-- Capt. Joseph Minning, a Clifton Park resident who is a veteran of both Afghanistan and Iraq, will take command of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion 108th Infantry in a ceremony here on May 15. He replaces Capt. Richard Redmond, an Afghanistan veteran, Purple Heart recipient and Utica, N.Y. native who has led the company since April, 2009. Who: Capt. Joseph Minning, the incoming commander; Capt. Richard Redmond, the outgoing commander; Lt. Col. Joseph Biehler, the commander of the 2nd Battalion 108th Infantry; and the Soldiers of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion 108th Infantry, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. What: In a traditional ceremony, command of the company passes from Redmond to Minning. Biehler will officiate. When: 5 p.m. on May 15, 2010 Where: New York State Armory, 1700 Parkway East, Utica, N.Y. 13501 For access to this secure military facility members of the media should contact 1st Lt. James Loy or Sgt. Vincent Scalise, 315-793-5257 or 315-527-7161. Background: The Change of Command: The Change of Command Ceremony dates back to the days when military units used flags to mark their locations in the line of battle. The colors were always near the commander, so troops knew where to rally on the battlefield. Today the transfer of the colors marks a change in the unit and gives the soldiers their first opportunity to see and hear their new leader. The Change of Command Ceremony also recognizes the accomplishments of the outgoing commander and the Soldiers who served under him. In addition, the ceremony identifies the new commander to the Soldiers, so they can follow him on the field of battle. On Sunday afternoon, May 15, Biehler will pass the company guidon from Redmond to Minning. Capt. Joseph Minning: A Ronkonkoma, N.Y. native, Minning joined the Army as a paratrooper in 1997, rose to the rank of sergeant, earned his commission via Hofstra University’s Reserve Officers Training Corps program, and became a platoon leader in the New York Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry in 2004. He deployed to Iraq with the 69th Infantry, which stopped terrorist attacks on the road between downtown Baghdad and the airport. Minning was promoted to captain in 2007 and in 2008, he deployed to Afghanistan as an Embedded Training Team member working with the Afghan National Army. He has served as assistant battalion operations officer, commander of Company B, 2nd Battalion 108th Infantry and works full-time at New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs headquarters in Latham. Minning will be leading Headquarters and Headquarters Company as it deploys to Afghanistan in 2012. Capt. Richard Redmond: A 1992 Utica Senior Academy at Proctor graduate, Redmond joined the Army as a paratrooper in 1994, holding several combat and combat leader positions as he rose through the ranks to captain. Redmond joined the 27th Brigade in 1999 and deployed to Ghazni, Afghanistan in 2008, where he embedded with Afghan national security forces and trained them. Redmond received the Purple Heart for wounds he suffered from an improvised explosive device and rocket propelled grenate while leading a patrol of Afghan and American forces. Redmond resides in Utica with his family, and works full time as the 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry operations and training Officer. His new assignment is as the battalion’s assistant operations officer for its 2012 deployment to Afghanistan. Headquarters and Headquarters Company 2nd Battalion 108th Infantry Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion 108th Infantry Regiment is comprised of about 255 Soldiers. The unit returned from a one-year deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in early 2005. The headquarters company provides medical, personnel, logistics, and maintenance support to the three line companies of an infantry battalion and also includes the battalion scout and mortar platoons. The battalion is part of the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the 42nd Infantry Division, New York Army National Guard.

