Route 477 Bridge Replacement Project Starts June 22

Lock Haven, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that a bridge replacement project on Route 477 is set to begin Monday, June 22. The bridge spans Long Run in the Rote/Salona area of Lamar Township, Clinton County, and replacing it will remove the structure from Clinton County’s list of bridges in poor condition.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

The bridge will close Monday, June 22, and a detour using Route 2008 (Auction Road) and Route 220 will be implemented. The detour will remain in effect until the project is complete.

The existing bridge was built in 1939, is 42-feet long, is traveled by more than 3,000 vehicles daily and is currently weight-limit posted at 33-tons for single vehicles and 40-tons for combination vehicles. Replacing it will eliminate those postings.

The overall project consists of removing the existing structure, construction of its replacement, approach paving, guiderail installation, pavement marking and miscellaneous construction. PennDOT anticipates lifting the detour and opening the bridge to traffic in mid-November. Nestlerode Contracting Company, Inc. of Lock Haven is the contractor on this $757,000 job. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Drivers are reminded to move through work zones with caution, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

