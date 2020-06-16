RexVid Video Collaboration App Ends National Cap Toss 2020 Campaign
RexVid, the leading video collaboration app successfully ends it's 2020 National Cap Toss for Graduating SeniorsPLYMOUTH, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RexVid, the market-leading app for creating connected video memories announced today the completion of National Cap Toss Day 2020. RexVid’s goal was to give graduating seniors across the U.S. the chance to record their cap toss and be included in a combined video.
“With social distancing cancelling graduation ceremonies, we wanted to give seniors a chance to put their own twist on the graduation experience.” said Jamie Page, RexVid’s CEO. “Our app was built for times like these. It gives participants the opportunity to join other grads from all over to be part of something really memorable, and we’ll back next year with our second annual National Cap Toss to do it again!”
For more information on RexVid, or to watch the completed National Cap Toss Video, check out www.rexvid.com. RexVid is also available in the iOS store or at GooglePlay. Media inquiries should be directed to Jamie Page at 651-253-9919 or jamie@rexvid.com
Jamie Page
RexVid LLC
+1 651-253-9919
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn