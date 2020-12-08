Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Video Greeting Card App is the Perfect Solution to Safely Connect with Loved Ones this Holiday Season

With holiday gatherings on lock down, RexVid has developed a proprietary video stitching technology that allows friends and family to share video greetings.

PLYMOUTH, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With holiday gatherings on lock down during this Covid pandemic, RexVid from Plymouth, MN has developed a proprietary video stitching technology that allows friends and family to share video greetings with each other. Invite others to collaborate in a video for any occasion that gets delivered via text on a specific time and day.

See a 1 minute video summary here.

The demand for RexVid has never been greater as friends and family are encouraged to stay socially distant. A timely RexVid is the perfect way to show a loved one who is unable to gather this holiday season that they are not forgotten and deeply missed.

Jamie Page came up with the idea for RexVid in 2018. He developed it to create lifelong video memories rather than sending paper greeting cards that once read, end up in the recycling bin.

See Jamie's story here.

How it works: A person uses their smart phone to download the free RexVid app. Then they choose who to send it to and the occasion. They invite friends and family right from their contact list to contribute to their video. Then on Christmas Day for example, grandma will get her RexVid via text message. Once she opens the text, she’ll receive her RexVid consisting of videos from her kids, grandkids, siblings and close friends. She can share it on social media and save it as a treasured video keepsake.

Jamie is available for interviews via Zoom, Facetime, or phone most anytime of day or evening.

Jamie Page
RexVid
+1 651-253-9919
Jamie@rexvid.com

